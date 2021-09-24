Advertisement
Kerry Convention Bureau attend open for business conference

Sep 24, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Convention Bureau attend open for business conference
Fáilte Ireland this week hosted the first in-person business conference since the easing of restrictions to announce Ireland is open for business meetings, conferences and events. Pictured attending the conference were: Rose Finn, Galway Convention Bureau; Sam Johnston, Fáilte Ireland; Evelyn O'Sullivan, Cork Convention Bureau; Becky Hargrove, Kerry Convention Bureau; Danielle Devaney, Shannon Region Conference and Sports Bureau and Fiona O'Donoghue, Kerry Convention Bureau. [Photo: Chris Bellew/Fennell Photography]
Fáilte Ireland this week hosted the first in-person business conference since the easing of restrictions.

At it, the agency announced Ireland is open for business meetings, conferences, and events.

Prior to COVID-19, business tourism had been one of the fastest growing segments of the Irish tourism industry.

It contributed more than €716 million annually to the economy, supporting up to 20,000 jobs.

Among those that attended the event was Becky Hargrove, Manager of the Kerry Convention Bureau – it’s a non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting Kerry as a diverse and inspiring business tourism destination.

