Kerry completes acquisition of preservation market leader Niacet

Kerry Group plc has today announced it’s completed the acquisition of Niacet, a global market leader in technologies for preservation.

Global taste and nutrition company Kerry revealed in June it was buying Hare Topco, Inc. trading as Niacet Corp for €853 million; the sale is now complete.

Kerry says Niacet has clear leadership positions in bakery and pharma, and cost-effective low-sodium preservation systems for meat and plant based food.

The business has customers in over 75 countries and key manufacturing sites in the USA and The Netherlands.

Niacet will now be integrated as part of Kerry’s global food protection and preservation platform.