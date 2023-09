Kerry competitors taking part in Ploughing Championships

18 Kerry competitors will take part in various classes at the National Ploughing Championships this week.

The competition started this morning and will run until Thursday.

The Kerry Ploughing Association have already secured 49 All-Ireland titles and PRO Tom O'Mahony is hoping they’ll secure their 50th this year:

Advertisement

Schedule for the Kerry competitors:

Tuesday, 19 September:

Advertisement

· 3 Furrow Conventional Senior & Junior Classes – Colm Dineen & Philip Healy

· U28 Conventional Junior Plough Classes – Shane Godley

· U21 Conventional Junior Plough Class – Daniel Burke

Advertisement

· Intermediate Conventional Plough Class – Derrick O’Driscoll

· Intermediate Reversible Plough Class – Michael O’Halloran, Patrick Boyle & Tommy McCarthy

· Vintage 2 Furrow Trailer Plough Class – Aeneas Horan

Advertisement

· Under 40 Horse Plough Class – Jonathan Trant

Wednesday, 20 September:

Advertisement

· Farmerette Conventional Plough Class – Martina Flynn

· Vintage 2 Furrow Mounted Plough Class – Michael Brosnan

· Senior Horse Plough Class – Moss Trant

· Loy Digging –Donal Tydings & Pat Walsh

Thursday, 21 September:

· Junior Conventional Plough Class – Michael P Donegan & Michael J Donegan

· Marcra 2 Furrow Conventional Plough Class – Richard O’Mahony

· Special Horse Plough Class – Moss Trant