Kerry company had no option but to pursue those spreading defamatory lies

The Managing Director of a Kerry company, which was falsely linked to a major drugs seizure, says they had no option but to pursue those spreading defamatory lies about them.

Brian Gallivan is Managing Director of KPH Construction, which was falsely linked on social media to the state’s largest ever crystal meth seizure and arrests of two Kerry men.

He’s asking the public to share with the company, who they heard these rumours from, as they attempt to find the source of the lies about his company.

Brian Gallivan says this has had a huge impact on employees, on their families, and the professional reputation of the company, which has been operating for 30 years.

He says this was all a total shock.