Kerry company creating 100 new jobs in Munster

Kerry company, Energywise Ireland, is creating 100 new jobs in Munster.

The energy solutions specialist, which already employs 90 people at its premises in Ballyduff in North Kerry and in Cork City, was set up in 2009 by Berth Sheehy.

Energywise Ireland designs, supplies, and installs renewable solutions for domestic and commercial customers, including Solar PV, EV chargers, air to water heat pumps, energy management solutions, and full energy upgrades.

To mark the official launch today of its new offices and showroom in Hollymount Industrial Estate in Cork City, as well as being a SEAI-registered One Stop Shop, Energywise Ireland has announced it’s creating 100 new jobs in Munster over the next two years.

CEO, Berth Sheehy says the new roles will be across a range of areas, including office administrative staff as well as operatives such as engineers, carpenters, fitters, installers, plumbers, roofers, and electricians, and will be located across the Munster region.

CEO of Energywise Ireland, Berth Sheehy, says the company has reached a significant milestone by becoming an SEAI-registered One Stop Shop, which makes it easier for homeowners in their efforts to go green.

