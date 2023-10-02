Kerry company announces plans to develop 235 new homes in Tralee

A Kerry company has announced it’s to develop 235 new homes in Tralee.

Ned O’Shea Construction has lodged a planning application for a €70 million development in Lisloose, which it says will supply much-needed housing for the growing population.

The company says works on the 9.2-hectare site on the Bracker O’Regan Road are expected to create 200 construction jobs.

The proposed 235 homes are broken down into 76 one-bedroom apartments, 30 two-bedroom apartments, 38 two-bedroom houses, 83 three-bedroom houses, and eight four-bedroom houses.

In addition, a childcare facility and a small commercial unit are proposed, as well as space for 372 car spaces, and 349 cycle spaces.

Ned O’Shea Construction, which has been in business in Kerry for over 50 years, says it’ll engage with the council to hand over a suitable number of units for social and affordable housing satisfying the Part 5 obligation of the planning act.

It adds that extensive archaeological and ecological surveys have been carried out on the site, including badger, bat, and aquatic surveys.

A ring fort, likely to have been built during the Bronze Age, will be zoned with informative signage on-site to honour its historical significance.

The landscape design aims to create vibrant neighbourhoods with a network of natural areas, and walkable and open public spaces, with plans to plant over 400 trees on the site.

The Lisloose site is zoned for residential development and planning permission for a residential development was previously granted in 2017 with no objections to the previous residential proposals.

