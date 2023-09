An energy company is calling on Kerry businesses to avail of its solar energy fund.

Pinergy, the clean energy supply and solutions company, has a €30 million fund to speed up the delivery of solar energy to businesses.

Pinergy’s Solar-as-a-Service will allow businesses access to lower-cost renewable energy and increased energy security for the next 25 years.

The initiative will reduce a business’ carbon footprint and move towards a more sustainable business model.