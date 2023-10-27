Kerry companies nominated for Tech Industry Alliance Leaders Awards

A number of Kerry businesses have been nominated for this year’s Tech Industry Alliance Leaders Awards.

It’s an annual event recognising leading companies in the South West, and is run by the Tech Industry Alliance, which has over 250 members and is a merger of KerrySciTech and it@cork.

In the Tech Start Up of the Year category, Graphite Note and XAVATAR which are both based at the RDI Hub Killorglin are nominated.

Advertisement

BioAtlantis, Tralee is shortlisted for the Smart Technology Innovation Award, while Killarney’s Liebherr and Aspen Grove, Tralee are both in the running for the Tech Industry Alliance Skillnet Best Learning Workplace.

JRI America, Tralee is in the running for MNC (multinational company) of the Year; Astellas Ireland, Killorglin is nominated in the Environmental Sustainability category, while CBS The Green, Tralee is up for the Excellence in Education award.

The winners will be announced at the Leaders Awards on November 10th in Cork.

Advertisement

The Tech Person of the Year award will be selected by the Tech Industry Alliance Executive Board and goes to an individual who has demonstrated many years commitment to the tech industry in the South West region.

The Chairperson Community Award is nominated by the Chairperson of Tech Industry Alliance. This award focuses on giving recognition to a particular group or project that has positively influenced the Tech community in the South West region of Ireland.

Advertisement

Full list of nominees:

Tech Start Up of the Year

Graphite Note

Advertisement

CergenX

Mavarick

XAVATAR

Advertisement

Clearword AI

Tech Scale Up of the Year

valid8Me

Wrxflo

Everseen

Smarttech247

Granite Digital

Smart Technology Innovation Award

McKesson

Wanderly

Skillsbase

CompuCal

BioAtlantis

Tech Industry Alliance Skillnet Best Learning Workplace

Solarwinds

Cork County Council

Liebherr

Aspen Grove

Arlo Technologies

Diversity, Inclusion & Social Impact

McKesson

The Crann Centre

Cloudera

Arlo Technologies

NetApp

Excellence in Education

CBS The Green

McEgan College

Kinsale Community School

Christ King Girls

MNC of the Year

JRI America

Cloudera

Trend Micro

Qualcomm

Environmental Sustainability

Astellas Ireland

Quest

Ludgate

Logitech

Wisetek