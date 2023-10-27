Kerry companies nominated for Tech Industry Alliance Leaders Awards

A number of Kerry businesses have been nominated for this year’s Tech Industry Alliance Leaders Awards.
It’s an annual event recognising leading companies in the South West, and is run by the Tech Industry Alliance, which has over 250 members and is a merger of KerrySciTech and it@cork.
In the Tech Start Up of the Year category, Graphite Note and XAVATAR which are both based at the RDI Hub Killorglin are nominated.
BioAtlantis, Tralee is shortlisted for the Smart Technology Innovation Award, while Killarney’s Liebherr and Aspen Grove, Tralee are both in the running for the Tech Industry Alliance Skillnet Best Learning Workplace.
JRI America, Tralee is in the running for MNC (multinational company) of the Year; Astellas Ireland, Killorglin is nominated in the Environmental Sustainability category, while CBS The Green, Tralee is up for the Excellence in Education award.
The winners will be announced at the Leaders Awards on November 10th in Cork.
The Tech Person of the Year award will be selected by the Tech Industry Alliance Executive Board and goes to an individual who has demonstrated many years commitment to the tech industry in the South West region.
The Chairperson Community Award is nominated by the Chairperson of Tech Industry Alliance. This award focuses on giving recognition to a particular group or project that has positively influenced the Tech community in the South West region of Ireland.
Full list of nominees:
Tech Start Up of the Year
Graphite Note
CergenX
Mavarick
XAVATAR
Clearword AI
Tech Scale Up of the Year
valid8Me
Wrxflo
Everseen
Smarttech247
Granite Digital
Smart Technology Innovation Award
McKesson
Wanderly
Skillsbase
CompuCal
BioAtlantis
Tech Industry Alliance Skillnet Best Learning Workplace
Solarwinds
Cork County Council
Liebherr
Aspen Grove
Arlo Technologies
Diversity, Inclusion & Social Impact
McKesson
The Crann Centre
Cloudera
Arlo Technologies
NetApp
Excellence in Education
CBS The Green
McEgan College
Kinsale Community School
Christ King Girls
MNC of the Year
JRI America
Cloudera
Trend Micro
Qualcomm
Environmental Sustainability
Astellas Ireland
Quest
Ludgate
Logitech
Wisetek