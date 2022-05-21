Kerry community groups encouraged to apply for new government grant

Community groups in Kerry are being encouraged to apply for a new government grant.

The new €15 million Community Centres Investment Fund from the Department of Rural and Community Development will open for applications on 7th June.

The Department will hold an online information event on Wednesday 1st June from 2:30-4pm for groups interested in applying.

The closing date for applications is 14th July.

Guidelines and a sample application form are available here.

People can register for the information event here.