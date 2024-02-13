Advertisement
Kerry community groups encouraged to apply for new government funding

Feb 13, 2024 17:45 By radiokerrynews
Kerry community groups encouraged to apply for new government funding
Small community groups and organisations in Kerry can apply for funding to assist their efforts.

Applications are now being received for the Local Enhancement Programme 2024, from the Department of Rural and Community Development.

Kerry has received €180,000 under the scheme to assist community groups in the county, from a national fund of €6 million.

Any not-for-profit community or voluntary groups can apply, but commercial organisations and individuals are not eligible for the funding.

The closing date to send in an application for this funding is Monday February 26th, and further details are available here.

