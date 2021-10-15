Advertisement
News

Kerry community groups and businesses urged to apply for LEADER funding

Oct 15, 2021 08:10 By radiokerrynews
Kerry community groups and businesses urged to apply for LEADER funding Kerry community groups and businesses urged to apply for LEADER funding
Share this article

Community groups and businesses in Kerry are being urged to apply for funding under the Rural Development (LEADER) Programme.

South Kerry Development Partnership is inviting expressions of interest under the enterprise development and rural tourism sub-themes.

Funding can be provided to community groups for initiatives that develop tourism in rural areas, or to support micro, small, and medium private businesses.

Advertisement

To be considered for grant aid, an applicant must submit an expression of interest by 5pm, October 22nd.

Expression of interest forms can be downloaded from the SKDP website, southkerry.ie, or by calling to a South Kerry Development Partnership office.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus