Kerry community groups and businesses urged to apply for LEADER funding

Community groups and businesses in Kerry are being urged to apply for funding under the Rural Development (LEADER) Programme.

South Kerry Development Partnership is inviting expressions of interest under the enterprise development and rural tourism sub-themes.

Funding can be provided to community groups for initiatives that develop tourism in rural areas, or to support micro, small, and medium private businesses.

To be considered for grant aid, an applicant must submit an expression of interest by 5pm, October 22nd.

Expression of interest forms can be downloaded from the SKDP website, southkerry.ie, or by calling to a South Kerry Development Partnership office.