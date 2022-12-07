Advertisement
Kerry community groups and businesses invited to submit expressions of interest for LEADER programme

Dec 7, 2022 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Kerry community groups and businesses invited to submit expressions of interest for LEADER programme
Community groups and businesses in Kerry are being invited to submit expressions of interest for the 2023-2027 LEADER programme.

The LEADER programme is based on a community-led approach to rural development and plays a role in supporting communities and enterprises in progressing job creation, social inclusion and environmental projects at local level.

Expressions of interest must be submitted by email before 5.30pm on December 16th.

Successful applicants will be selected to progress to stage two of the programme from these submissions.

Expressions of interest must be submitted by email to [email protected] by 5.30pm on Friday the 16th of December.

DRCD will host an online information seminar to deal with any queries from interested groups.

During stage 2 of the process online information sessions will be held to provide support to groups preparing to submit LDS proposals. The dates of these events will be communicated shortly. A dedicated contact email address

More information can be found here: https://www.gov.ie/en/service/87e09-leader-programme-for-rural-development/

 

