Kerry College to showcase all apprenticeship options this evening

Kerry College will showcase all its apprenticeship options at an event this evening.

The college is running an apprenticeship open evening from 5-8pm from its Monavalley campus in Tralee today.

Information will be available about all 80 apprenticeships offered by Kerry College at the event, which is free of charge.

Kerry College instructors and the apprenticeship team will be on hand to tell people how they can get started and what they need to do to secure an employer.

Elaine Sharp from Kerry College has details of all 35 employers who will have stands at the open evening, some of whom are actively recruiting right now.