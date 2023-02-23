Advertisement
News

Kerry College to showcase all apprenticeship options this evening

Feb 23, 2023 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Kerry College to showcase all apprenticeship options this evening Kerry College to showcase all apprenticeship options this evening
Share this article

Kerry College will showcase all its apprenticeship options at an event this evening.

The college is running an apprenticeship open evening from 5-8pm from its Monavalley campus in Tralee today.

Information will be available about all 80 apprenticeships offered by Kerry College at the event, which is free of charge.

Advertisement

Kerry College instructors and the apprenticeship team will be on hand to tell people how they can get started and what they need to do to secure an employer.

Elaine Sharp from Kerry College has details of all 35 employers who will have stands at the open evening, some of whom are actively recruiting right now.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus