Kerry College teacher shortlisted for a national prestigious award

Nov 8, 2023 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Kerry College teacher shortlisted for a national prestigious award
An assistant principal in Kerry College has been shortlisted for a national prestigious award.

The John Kelly award for Universal Design for Learning (UDL) recognises teachers who innovatively engage in inclusive education for their students.

The award aims to promote the use of UDL in further education and higher education settings.

Celia O’Shea, teacher at Kerry College, will present her work on Universal Design for Learning at the John Kelly Awards next week.

The awards are named after the late Professor John Kelly, founding Chair of AHEAD and former Registrar of UCD, who passed away last year.

 

