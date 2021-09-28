Advertisement
Kerry College student among candidates to progress to graduate programme

Sep 28, 2021 17:09 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry College student is one of ten successful candidates in a graduate programme.

The Journalism Graduate Programme provides participants with hands-on training, while working in one of the country's independent radio stations.

The initiative is jointly funded by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland and Learning Waves Skillsnet.

Fiona Cooney, who recently completed Radio Kerry's Broadcasting and Digital Journalism course, was chosen for a five-month internship with Newstalk.

Radio Kerry is also participating in the programme and will welcome NUI graduate Cailie Murphy in the coming weeks.

Learning Waves Project Manager, Teresa Hanratty says the programme provides a novel approach to the recruitment, selection and development of young journalists.

