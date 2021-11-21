Kerry College holding webinar on fibre installation and overhead lines sectors

Kerry College is to hold an information webinar on the fibre installation and overhead lines sectors.

It'll feature graduates from Fibre and Overhead Lines courses, members of the TLI Group Training Team, and Kerry College staff.

The next Fibre Installation Technician course starts in February and recruitment will begin in January.

Advertisement

Other courses such as Civils for Fibre Installation and Overhead Lines Operative are also open for applications now.

The free webinar will take place on November 29th at 7pm on Zoom; pre-registration is required.

People can pre-register here.

Advertisement

For queries, contact the Kerry College Admissions Office on 066-714 96 96 or [email protected]