Kerry coastal images recognised in national competition

Photographers who've taken images in this county have received awards in a national competition.

Clean Coasts announced the winners of their annual Love Your Coasts Photography Competition.

Images taken in Kerry were named in the top ten across several categories, with some being awarded second and third place in three separate categories.

Ryan Murray's Basking Shark Plankton Buffet, captured in Ventry Bay, was awarded second place in the Underwater category.

Richard O’ Donnell with Sun Bathing Compass Jellyfish, which was taken on Valentia Island, received third place in the Underwater category.

Maja Stankovski's My First Basking Shark, which was shot at Skellig Michael, was shortlisted in this category.

Karol Waszkiewicz came second in the Wildlife and the Coast category with the image Godwit Digging Skills, taken in Blackrock.

Graham Murphy was in the top ten of this category with Elegant and Beauty, an picture of Fungi the Dolphin in Dingle before his disappearance.

Cahersiveen in Seine Mood taken by Ryan Murray won third place in the People and the Coast category.

Rob Plant's Waiting for the Tide River Scorid taken in Castlegregory, was in the top ten of the Coastal Landscape category.

Leszek Pawella with Skellig was among the top ten images shortlisted in the Coastal Heritage category.

