Advertisement
News

Kerry coastal images recognised in national competition

Nov 4, 2023 13:28 By radiokerrynews
Kerry coastal images recognised in national competition
Share this article

Photographers who've taken images in this county have received awards in a national competition.

Clean Coasts announced the winners of their annual Love Your Coasts Photography Competition.

Images taken in Kerry were named in  the top ten across several categories, with some being awarded second and third place in three separate categories.

Advertisement

Ryan Murray's Basking Shark Plankton Buffet, captured in Ventry Bay, was awarded second place in the Underwater category.

Richard O’ Donnell with Sun Bathing Compass Jellyfish, which was taken on Valentia Island, received third place in the Underwater category.

Maja Stankovski's My First Basking Shark, which was shot at Skellig Michael, was shortlisted in this category.

Advertisement

Karol Waszkiewicz came second in the Wildlife and the Coast category with the image Godwit Digging Skills, taken in Blackrock.

Graham Murphy was in the top ten of this category with Elegant and Beauty, an picture of Fungi the Dolphin in Dingle before his disappearance.

Cahersiveen in Seine Mood taken by Ryan Murray won third place in the People and the Coast category.

Advertisement

Rob Plant's Waiting for the Tide River Scorid taken in Castlegregory, was in the top ten of the Coastal Landscape category.

Leszek Pawella with Skellig was among the top ten images shortlisted in the Coastal Heritage category.

Advertisement
Leszek Pawella - Skellig - Skellig Michael, Co. Kerry Shortlisted among the top ten images in the Coastal Heritage category

Rob Plant - Waiting for the Tide - River Scorid entering Fermoyle Strand, Castlegregory, Co. Kerry Shortlisted in Coastal Landscape
Advertisement

Richard O' Donnell - Sun Bathing Compass Jelly Fish - The Birds ,Valentia Island , Co. Kerry. - 3rd Place - Underwater Category

Ryan Murray - Basking Shark Plankton Buffer - Ventry Bay, Co. Kerry - 2nd Place Underwater Category -

Graham Murphy - Elegant and Beauty - Dingle, Co. Kerry - Shortlisted in Wildlife and the Coast

Karol Waszkiewicz - Godwit Digging Skills - Blackrock Co. Kerry - 2nd Place - Wildlife and the Coast

Ryan Murray - Cahersiveen in Seine Mood - Cahersiveen, Co. Kerry. 3rd Place - People and the Coast

Maja Stankovski - My First Basking Shark - Skellig Michael, Co. Kerry Shortlisted in Underwater Category

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Concerns raised as West Kerry housing estate left without public lighting for almost two months
Advertisement
Advanced payments over €27 million for 6,200 Kerry farmers
Kerry not-for-profit organisation to receive €15,000 in funding
Advertisement

Recommended

Concerns raised as West Kerry housing estate left without public lighting for almost two months
Advanced payments over €27 million for 6,200 Kerry farmers
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
Saturday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus