Kerry coach operator appeals for supplementary budget allocation

Sep 22, 2021 17:09 By radiokerrynews
Kerry coach operator Mike Buckley has appealed to the government to urgently provide funding to the sector by way of a supplementary Budget allocation.

He was one of three members of the Coach Tourism and Transport Council of Ireland appearing before the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Tourism, Culture, Arts, Sports and Media today.

The council, which represents private bus and coach operators, says 95% of its business is international tourists, so COVID-19 has brought severe disruption.

Mike Buckley of Kerry Coaches told the committee, they need funding to cover losses this year, adding it would keep many in business.

They’re also appealing for the Business Continuity Fund for Coach Tourism to continue, to reflect the damage done to the sector.

