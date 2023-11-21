Kerry Cllr calls for review of Gambling Regulation Bill over fears it could impact advertising of charity fundraisers

A Kerry County Councillor is calling for a review of the Gambling Regulation Bill as he fears it’ll impact the advertising of charity fundraisers through local media.

The bill is going currently going through Dáil Éireann.

Fianna Fáil councillor Mikey Sheehy brought an emergency motion before yesterday’s monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.

Cllr Mikey Sheehy called on the council to write to the Minister with responsibility for Law Reform James Browne to ask that a review of the final stage of the Gambling Regulation Bill be undertaken immediately.

He says the current wording of the bill could impede charities as well as voluntary sporting organisations and community groups in any non-commercial fundraising activities.

Cllr Sheehy says the bill has the potential to severely impact on the advertising of such fundraisers especially though local radio and media.

He says the Gambling Regulation Bill is long overdue and welcome and doesn’t agree with large corporate organisations and bookmakers being allowed to advertise on radio or television at 7am or 8am, when children could hear it.

Speaking at the council meeting, he referenced Radio Kerry’s radio bingo which is non-commercial with all proceeds benefitting four charities – Comfort For Chemo, the Kerry Hospice Foundation, Kerry Cancer Support Group and Recovery Haven Kerry.

He told the meeting there’s no charge for advertising for this radio bingo, which has raised over €250,000 to the four charities in 18-months; however, this bill would exclude any advertising for Radio Kerry’s radio bingo.

Cllr Sheehy feels this is an unintended consequence of the bill and has been in contact with Minister Browne, who he says is trying to find a solution to the issue; the motion was supported by his fellow councillors.