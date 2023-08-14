Advertisement
Kerry Circle K branches taking part in Bricks for Care initiative

Aug 14, 2023 13:29 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Circle K branches taking part in Bricks for Care initiative
Circle K have launched a new initiative called “Bricks for Care”, for the Jack and Jill Children’s foundation.

The fundraiser calls for customers to donate and recycle pre-loved LEGO at participating stores.

Campaign partners DPD will bring the LEGO to Jack and Jill boutiques to be resold to generate funds for the charity.

The initiative runs in 22 Cirlce K stores nationwide, including two in Kerry – Circle K Killarney store (V93 X40Y), and Circle K Tralee, Fenit Road branch (V92 R6XC ).

 

