Kerry chosen to host Global Incentive Summit 2024

Kerry has been announced as the host destination for the 2024 Global Incentive Summit.

It’s set to be worth €6.3 million to the local economy, and will bring together 170 of the world’s leading professionals in incentive travel.

Incentive travel is where companies reward employees with trips abroad, and is an extremely lucrative sector with delegates estimated to be worth more than three times the value of a leisure visitor.

Kerry was announced at next year’s Global Incentive Summit host at this year’s event in Portugal yesterday.

Fáilte Ireland, in partnership with Tourism Ireland, the Europe Hotel and Resort, and Kerry Convention Bureau led the bid to bring the summit to Ireland.

The Europe Hotel and Resort was chosen as the venue to host the summit’s attendees, including 65 North American incentive travel buyers and 90 international incentive travel suppliers.

The Global Incentive Summit will showcase Kerry as an iconic, diverse, and green destination for global incentive programmes, and has the potential to generate €6.3 million in revenue for the region.

The event will bring together 170 of the world’s leading incentive travel professionals, to take part in one-on-one appointments and networking activities.

Head of Commercial Development at Fáilte Ireland, Paul Mockler, believes Kerry is the perfect location to host this global event.

He adds that events like provides an opportunity to ensure Ireland is kept top of mind, and is considered as a host destination for incentive travel programmes in future years.