Motorists are being warned they could be over the limit after just one drink, depending on a person's height, weight or gender.

According to the Gardaí, over 150 people have lost their lives on Irish roads this year.

Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division, Padraic Powell is reminding drivers to be mindful while driving over this New Year's weekend.

He warns that driving the morning after a night out can be dangerous: