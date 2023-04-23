Advertisement
News

Kerry charity (Billy Riordan Memorial Trust) fundraising for a maternity clinic in Malawi

Apr 23, 2023 17:04 By radiokerrynews
Kerry charity (Billy Riordan Memorial Trust) fundraising for a maternity clinic in Malawi Kerry charity (Billy Riordan Memorial Trust) fundraising for a maternity clinic in Malawi
Share this article

Kerry based charity, the Billy Riordan Memorial Trust is fundraising for their trust in Malawi.

Mags Riordan, from Dingle - who was the recent subject of an RTE documentary, called “In The Name Of The Son” - set up the clinic in 2004, in memory of her late son, Billy.

Ms Riordan describes why she decided to set up the clinic.

Advertisement

The Billy Riordan Memorial Trust is fundraising for a maternity clinic, to support and protect mothers and their children in Cape Maclear, Malawi.

Mags Riordan explains the importance of the fundraising.

Advertisement

For more information, including on how to donate or to volunteer, go to www.billysmalawiproject.org

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus