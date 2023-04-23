Kerry charity (Billy Riordan Memorial Trust) fundraising for a maternity clinic in Malawi

Kerry based charity, the Billy Riordan Memorial Trust is fundraising for their trust in Malawi.

Mags Riordan, from Dingle - who was the recent subject of an RTE documentary, called “In The Name Of The Son” - set up the clinic in 2004, in memory of her late son, Billy.

Ms Riordan describes why she decided to set up the clinic.

The Billy Riordan Memorial Trust is fundraising for a maternity clinic, to support and protect mothers and their children in Cape Maclear, Malawi.

Mags Riordan explains the importance of the fundraising.

For more information, including on how to donate or to volunteer, go to www.billysmalawiproject.org