Kerry charity awarded €80,000 funding by Rethink Ireland

A Kerry non-profit organisation has been awarded over €80,000 in funding by Rethink Ireland.

Kerry Parents and Friends Association has received the grant to develop an accessible programme for brain health to support people with Down Syndrome.

Their initiative, Brain Buddies, is one of nine projects to be allocated a total of €750,000, under Rethink Ireland’s Impact Fund for Munster.

A recovery education programme, called Aiséirí, which is run throughout Kerry and Munster, has also received funding under the scheme.

Since 2016, Rethink Ireland has invested €16.3 million in health projects, with support from Government funding and contributions from donors.

The full list of nine Awardees of the Impact Fund for Munster are:

Sing Ireland (Song Seeking: Connection & Belonging Through Group Singing),

Blue Box Creative Arts Therapy Centre (Blue Box),

Waterford Healing Arts Trust,

Kerry Parents and Friends Association (Brain Buddies),

Irish Hospice Foundation (Compassionate Culture Network),

Creative Lives (Creative Lives on Air),

Northstar Family Support Project,

Garryowen Community Development Project (Limerick Parent Child Plus)

and

Aiséirí (Recovery Education Programme).