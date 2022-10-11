Advertisement
Kerry chambers to host sessions on rates revaluations

Oct 11, 2022 17:10 By radiokerrynews
Kerry chambers to host sessions on rates revaluations
Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce and Tralee Chamber Alliance are joining forces to host presentations on the rates revaluation process.

This is to inform businesses on the revaluation of properties for commercial rates purposes, as part of the National Revaluation Programme.

Director of the programme, Terry Fahey will be the keynote speaker at the events; there’ll also be Q&A sessions.

The Tralee presentation will be held this Thursday morning in the Grand Hotel on Denny Street from 10.30 to 11.55am.

The Killarney event takes place on Thursday afternoon in the Gleneagle Hotel from 3 to 4.25pm.

 

Email [email protected] to register attendance at the Tralee event.

 

Those interested in attending the Killarney event should register on the Killarney Chamber of Tourism & Commerce EventBrite page.

