Kerry chair of the IHF hits out at comments stating Killarney's closed to tourism

Commentary stating Killarney is full due to Ukrainian refugees being accommodated there, is not true and is unhelpful.

That’s according to chair of the Kerry branch of the Irish Hotels Federation, Bernadette Randles.

She says accommodating refugees and asylum seekers isn’t impacting on the town’s tourism offering, adding there are 30 hotels offering rooms for tourists and visitors to the county.

Ms Randles says a definite plan does need to be made for next year’s tourist season, but says for the next few months Killarney won’t be affected: