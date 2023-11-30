Kerry chair of thalidomide group urges resumption of compensation talks  

The chairperson of the Irish Thalidomide Association says the Government should issue an apology to survivors.

John Stack, who is from Tarbert, is Ireland’s youngest Thalidomide survivor; he believes the state should follow the example of the Australian government and issue an apology.

Thalidomide was a morning sickness drug developed in the 1950s; in November 1961 - it was withdrawn from the international market, as it caused catastrophic birth defects.

However, Irish authorities didn't act until a further seven months later meaning that the drug was still available to buy here.

Mr Stack, says talks over compensation which were held in June, need to resume; while he believes barriers in the HSE preventing survivors from accessing care, need to be removed as well.