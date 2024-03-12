Advertisement
News

Kerry Cathaoirleach set to travel to the US for St. Patrick's Day

Mar 12, 2024 17:51 By radiokerrynews
Cllr for Kerry County Council Jim Finucane. (FG) Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD © Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Phone Mobile 087 / 2672033 L/Line 066 71 22 981 E/mail - [email protected] www.dwalshphoto.com
The Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council is to travel to the United States this week to mark St. Patrick’s Day.

Cllr. Jim Finucane is due to travel to New York for a number of engagements over the weekend.

The Kerry Cathaoirleach's itinerary for the trip includes a number of meetings with businesses and political representatives regarding economic investment in Kerry.

He is expected to meet with representatives of IDA North America and Tourism Ireland-North America, and to attend a reception hosted by Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee.

He is also set to visit the 9/11 Memorial in New York and meet with the Kerry Association in the city.

Cllr. Finucane says the trip is an opportunity to rejuvenate communities in Kerry and encourage skilled workers back into the area;

