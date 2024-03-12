Kerry Cathaoirleach set to travel to the US for St. Patrick's Day

The Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council is to travel to the United States this week to mark St. Patrick’s Day.

Cllr. Jim Finucane is due to travel to New York for a number of engagements over the weekend.

The Kerry Cathaoirleach's itinerary for the trip includes a number of meetings with businesses and political representatives regarding economic investment in Kerry.

Advertisement

He is expected to meet with representatives of IDA North America and Tourism Ireland-North America, and to attend a reception hosted by Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee.

He is also set to visit the 9/11 Memorial in New York and meet with the Kerry Association in the city.

Cllr. Finucane says the trip is an opportunity to rejuvenate communities in Kerry and encourage skilled workers back into the area;