Kerry carers representative calls for end to postcode lottery for services

The Kerry representative for Family Carers Ireland says carers should have access to the same services regardless of their postcode.

Peter Cox, the organisation's suppport manager for Cork and Kerry, has called for €5 million in funding to deliver the Carer's Guarantee proposal of a core basket of services to family carers across the country, regardless of where they live.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow's budget, Mr Cox also called for an €8 rise in weekly carer payments, a €150 increase in the Carer's Support Grant and 20 days of respite for family carers as part of a statutory homecare scheme.

€2 million was allocated to the Carers Guarantee last year but it went unspent.

Mr Cox said carers were ignored during the pandemic and left without vital support services.