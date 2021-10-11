Advertisement
News

Kerry carers representative calls for end to postcode lottery for services

Oct 11, 2021 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Kerry carers representative calls for end to postcode lottery for services Kerry carers representative calls for end to postcode lottery for services
Share this article

The Kerry representative for Family Carers Ireland says carers should have access to the same services regardless of their postcode.

Peter Cox, the organisation's suppport manager for Cork and Kerry, has called for €5 million in funding to deliver the Carer's Guarantee proposal of a core basket of services to family carers across the country, regardless of where they live.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow's budget, Mr Cox also called for an €8 rise in weekly carer payments, a €150 increase in the Carer's Support Grant and 20 days of respite for family carers as part of a statutory homecare scheme.

Advertisement

€2 million was allocated to the Carers Guarantee last year but it went unspent.

Mr Cox said carers were ignored during the pandemic and left without vital support services.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus