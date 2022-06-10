Kerry CAMHS support group seeks urgent clarification on compensation scheme

The Kerry CAMHS Family Support Group has written to the Minister of State for Mental Health requesting urgent clarification on a compensation scheme.

Last April, Minister Mary Butler announced that the children affected by the Maskey Report, and their families, would be compensated for the inappropriate prescribing practices of a junior doctor.

The report established that 227 children were put at risk of serious harm and significant harm was caused to 46 others while under the care of the South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services.

Advertisement

Since the minister’s announcement of a compensation package two months ago, details of the scheme have yet to be disclosed, apart from a €5,000 sign-on payment.

While the KCFSG praised the minister in its letter for the extraordinary work she’s done so far, several questions remain unanswered.

Those include the types of damages that will be awarded or how the mediation panel will operate.

Advertisement

The department is currently providing alternative therapies for children, such as cognitive behavioural therapy and reflexology, however there are concerns that the value of those treatments will be subtracted from the final offer of compensation.

The minister has indicated that a person can pull out of the compensation scheme at the mediatory stage, however it’s not known whether the €5,000 payment would have to be returned at that stage.

Another question put to the minister is whether any compensation awarded will be held in trust for the patient or be made immediately available to families.

Advertisement

Minister Mary Butler previously assured families that the scheme will be in line with what the High Court would award; the minimum personal injury award in the High Court is €60,000.