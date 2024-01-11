Kerry Businesswomen’s Network hosting AGM online next week

Kerry Businesswomen’s Network is hosting its AGM online next week.
It’ll be held on Monday at 4:30pm via Zoom, with registration required in advance here.
They’ll be discussing roles for the coming year.
