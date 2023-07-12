Kerry Businesswomen’s Network holding networking event in Tralee

Kerry Businesswomen’s Network is holding a networking event in Tralee later this month.

After Hours is open to members and non-members, and to any woman, be they an employee, entrepreneur, executive, or ex-corporate, providing an opportunity to form new relationships, connections, and contacts.

It’s in the Tralee Bay Wetlands on July 27th between 6.30 to 8pm on Thursday, and tickets are limited, so booking is essential.

https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/after-hours-networking-tralee-bay-wetlands-july-27-tickets-673913783267?aff=odeimcmailchimp&mc_eid=422543f2bd&mc_cid=0174f973f1