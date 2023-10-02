Advertisement
Kerry businesswomen and aspiring businesswomen urged to attend LEO event

Oct 2, 2023 13:15 By radiokerrynews
At the launch of the Southwest’s National Women’s Enterprise Day Regional Event are Fiona Leahy, Business Advisor, Local Enterprise Office Kerry; Lisa Finn, Business Advisor, Local Enterprise Office Cork North & West; Ita Madden, Senior Enterprise Development Officer, Local Enterprise Office Cork City; Ita Madden, Senior Enterprise Development Officer, Local Enterprise Office Cork City; Alison Walsh, Business Advisor, Local Enterprise Office South Cork; and Jamie Cuthbert, Event Coordinator and Business Advisor, Local Enterprise Office Cork North & West. Photo Joleen Cronin
Women in business and aspiring businesswomen in Kerry are being urged to attend the southwest National Women’s Enterprise Day event.

It’s being organised by the Local Enterprise Offices in Kerry and Cork and aims to celebrate female entrepreneurship, open up the idea of it, and highlight supports available.

The south west National Women’s Enterprise Day event is at the Dunmore House Hotel in Clonakilty on October 19th and will hear from entrepreneurs, including Anna and Orla Snook O’Carroll of Ireland’s first vermouth, Valentia Island Vermouth.

Kerry Local Enterprise Office is encouraging women in business in Kerry and those hoping to set up a business to attend.

You can listen here to Fiona Leahy of Kerry County Council’s Local Enterprise Office explaining on In Business what the event is all about.

Registration is here.

