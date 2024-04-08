It’s being reported that a Kerry businessman, charged in connection with the state’s largest ever crystal meth seizure, has resigned as director of his restaurant business.

The Sunday World reports it has obtained documents showing Nathan McDonnell officially resigned his position as director with Smaash Burgers.

44-year-old Mr McDonnell faces one charge of possession of almost 550kg of crystal meth at Ballyseedy Garden Centre between October and February.

He remains in custody in Portlaoise Prison, having been refused bail in the High Court in relation to the single charge.

Current online records with the Companies Registration Office show that Mr McDonnell is listed as a director, and his wife Jackie O’Duffy McDonnell was added as a director as of March 9th.

Ballyseedy Restaurant Ltd, of which Mr McDonnell was also CEO, ceased trading earlier this year and enterprise was transferring to Smaash Burger Limited.