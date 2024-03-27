A Kerry businessman charged in connection with the state’s largest-ever crystal meth seizure is now taking his bail application to the Court of Appeal.

44-year-old Nathan McDonnell, of Ballyroe, Tralee, faces one charge of possession of crystal meth for sale or supply.

He appeared at Tralee District Court today via video link.

It’s alleged that between October and February, Mr McDonnell had in his possession the almost 550kg of crystal meth at Ballyseedy Garden Centre, which he formerly ran.

He was refused bail on this single charge in Tralee District Court in February, but made a fresh application to the High Court, which was also refused yesterday.

Mr McDonnell appeared at Tralee District Court this morning via video link from Portlaoise Prison.

Judge David Waters noted Mr McDonnell was refused bail in the High Court yesterday, to which Mr McDonnell’s solicitor Pádraig O’Connell replied that this was most surprising.

Mr O’Connell said this is going to the Court of Appeal on a point of law, and three judges may come to a more reasonable outcome.

Sergeant Chris Manton told the court the state’s book of evidence against Mr McDonnell is not available yet.

Judge Waters remanded him in continuing custody to the Tralee District Court sitting on April 10th.

Mr McDonnell’s co-accused, 41-year-old James Leen of Pilgrim Hill, Kilmorna, Listowel, also appeared at Tralee District Court via video link, but from Cork Prison.

He faces one charge of possession of crystal meth at Ballyseedy Garden Centre, also between October and February, and one charge of importing the drug in October.

Sergeant Manton said the book of evidence is not yet available, and Mr Leen was remanded in custody for a further two weeks, also to the District Court sitting on April 10th.

Mr Leen’s solicitor, Pat Mann, told the court there is a bail application pending in the High Court tomorrow for his client.