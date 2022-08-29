Advertisement
Kerry businesses win Great Taste 2022 awards

Aug 29, 2022 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Kerry businesses win Great Taste 2022 awards
A number of Kerry businesses have been awarded stars in the Great Taste 2022 Awards.

Great Taste is the world’s largest and most trusted food and drink accreditation scheme.

It has a rigorous judging process, with comprehensive blind taste-testing of food and drink products from 110 countries, taking place over 90 days by a rotating panel of industry experts.

One Kerry product was awarded the top 3-star award - KRD Wild Irish Smoked Salmon from KRD Fishery Smokehouse of Killorglin.

Muckross Creamery, Killarney was awarded a 2-star for its Crunchy Caramel Pecan, and one star each for its Irish Coffee Ice-cream and Almond Crunch and Chocolate ganache.

A further seven Kerry products were awarded one star each - Dingle Sea Salt, Emilie's Seeded Sourdough, Kerry Food’s Charleville Premium Reserve Extra Mature White Cheddar, Valentia Island Vermouth Ór, and West of Dingle’s Sea Salt, Lemon and Rosemary Infused Sea Salt, and Old Smokehouse Dry Rub.

