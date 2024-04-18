Advertisement
Kerry businesses says it’s difficult to source accommodation for their seasonal staff

Apr 18, 2024 14:12 By radiokerrynews
Kerry businesses says it’s difficult to source accommodation for their seasonal staff
Two businesses that are reliant on tourism say it's proving difficult to find accommodation for their seasonal staff.

Henry Hunt, the owner of the Smuggler's Inn, Waterville and David Rea of Killarney-based Celtic Steps dance and music show say there is a shortage of rentals to house employees.

Henry Hunt says the accommodation shortage is far worse this year than previous years, adding it's affecting the tourism sector in the Iveragh Peninsula.

He is critical of the decision by Transport Infrastructure Ireland to object to planning permission for a development to accommodate staff employed at a golf club in Waterville:

 

Meanwhile, David Rea says this issue is also impacting Killarney and he says it’s resulting in them not being competitive in the market.

He says they can’t hire performers for the Celtic Steps show, because there's a scarcity of two-bedroom accommodation:

