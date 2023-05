Three Kerry tourism companies joined Tourism Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way roadshow in Europe this month.

O'Donoghue Ring Collection, Siamsa Tíre and Skellig Six18 Distillery were part of 18 Irish businesses to take part in the four-city roadshow.

This gave the opportunity for networking and promotion of the Wild Atlantic Way as a tourist destination.

Advertisement

The sales mission visited Milan, Paris, Amsterdam and Frankfurt and promoted direct flights to Ireland.