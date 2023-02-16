Kerry businesses and entrepreneurs invited to participate in Local Enterprise Week

Kerry businesses and entrepreneurs are being invited to take part in Local Enterprise Week.

The week runs from Monday March 6th to Friday March 10th and and includes ten events within the county ; and hundreds of events nationally.

5 spotlight events for small businesses and startups are free to attend online, while a number of workshops, seminars and classes will take place at the Kerry Local Enterprise Office.

CEO of Kerry County Council, Moira Murrell says the week offers opportunities for anybody who wants to start or grow their business to get inspired and motivated.

Full details and registration for the events taking place are available on here

5 National Spotlight Events (Online & Free to attend)

Monday 6th March – 9:30am to 11.30am

FIRST STEPS TO EXPORT SUCCESS

Considering expanding into international markets? Or are you an early-stage exporter? Then this Spotlight event is for you. This webinar is designed to outline the steps to export success.

Tuesday 7th March – 9.30am to 1:00pm

YOU’RE THE BUSINESS @ LOCAL ENTERPRISE WEEK

No matter where you are on your digital journey, You're the Business is the programme to help you go further. As part of Local Enterprise Week, Google are hosting three online trainings, live from Google in Dublin, for businesses that are looking to Get Online, Grow Online, or Go Global.

Wednesday 8th March – 11.00am to 12.30pm

GREEN, SUSTAINABILITY & COMPETITIVENESS

The Green Panel aims to inform, inspire, and engage owner managers and their key staff in how they can implement Green technologies, processes and products to their business in order to be more competitive.

Thursday 9th March – 2.30pm to 3.30pm

DRIVE COST SAVINGS WITH LEAN

Looking for ways to improve competitiveness and productivity in your business? This online panel discussion is a must for all businesses ambitious for growth.

Friday 10th March – 10:00am to 11:30am

INNOVATE FOR BUSINESS SUCCESS

Innovate: to introduce improvements through new methods, ideas or products. Hosted by Noel Davidson of The Entrepreneurs Academy, this lively event will feature expert speakers. It will also outline the range of government and financial supports to drive innovation in your business.