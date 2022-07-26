Kerry business taking part in world’s leading trade fair for organic produce

A Kerry business is taking part in the world’s leading trade fair for organic produce.

Quinlan's Fish is one of seven Irish meat, dairy, and seafood exporters, exhibiting in the Origin Green Ireland pavilion, at BIOFACH in Nuremberg, Germany.

This is part of a government-led organic trade mission to Germany.

Advertisement

The Origin Green Ireland pavilion was officially opened today by the Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity, Senator Pippa Hackett, during a tour to meet the Irish exhibitors.