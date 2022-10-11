Kerry business is finalist in 2022 Pakman Awards

Kerry business, Dillon Waste, has been shortlisted for a 2022 Pakman Award.

These awards recognise excellence in recycling and waste management among businesses, organisations, community groups, and initiatives across the country.

Dillion Waste of The Kerries, Tralee, has been nominated in the Community Recycling Initiative category, for its commitment to sustainably led waste management innovation for local communities.

The winners of this year’s Pakman Awards will be announced at a ceremony in Dublin on October 28th.