Advertisement
News

Kerry business is finalist in 2022 Pakman Awards

Oct 11, 2022 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Kerry business is finalist in 2022 Pakman Awards Kerry business is finalist in 2022 Pakman Awards
Share this article

Kerry business, Dillon Waste, has been shortlisted for a 2022 Pakman Award.

These awards recognise excellence in recycling and waste management among businesses, organisations, community groups, and initiatives across the country.

Dillion Waste of The Kerries, Tralee, has been nominated in the Community Recycling Initiative category, for its commitment to sustainably led waste management innovation for local communities.

Advertisement

The winners of this year’s Pakman Awards will be announced at a ceremony in Dublin on October 28th.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus