Kerry business completes programme to prepare start-up clients for seed investment

A Kerry business has completed a programme to prepare start-up clients for seed investment.

Seriously Sound Food Co is a Tralee-headquartered company that produces plant-based meat alternatives; it was among 13 companies to take part in the Prep4Seed 12-week Programme.

It ended with an investor pitch day, where the 13 companies pitched to an audience of angel investors and venture capitalists at Enterprise Ireland’s headquarters.

The programme is delivered by the four Irish Business Innovation Centres (BICs), in collaboration with Enterprise Ireland.