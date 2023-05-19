Advertisement
News

Kerry business completes programme to prepare start-up clients for seed investment

May 19, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Kerry business completes programme to prepare start-up clients for seed investment Kerry business completes programme to prepare start-up clients for seed investment
Cork & Kerry Start-ups pitch for Investment at Prep4Seed Investor Day. (Pictured L-R) Clodagh Ryan, Craoi; Shane O'Connor and Richard Sharp, Seriously Sound Food; Dan Murphy, CorkBIC; Kieran Coffey & Fiona Kelleher, MyGug; Jim Robinson and Mark Kenny, Great Island Productions and Fionnuala Wall, CorkBIC
Share this article

A Kerry business has completed a programme to prepare start-up clients for seed investment.

Seriously Sound Food Co is a Tralee-headquartered company that produces plant-based meat alternatives; it was among 13 companies to take part in the Prep4Seed 12-week Programme.

It ended with an investor pitch day, where the 13 companies pitched to an audience of angel investors and venture capitalists at Enterprise Ireland’s headquarters.

Advertisement

The programme is delivered by the four Irish Business Innovation Centres (BICs), in collaboration with Enterprise Ireland.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus