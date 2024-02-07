Kerry business completes €400,000 investment to expand its operations

A Kerry business has completed a €400,000 investment which will see it significantly expand its operations.

The Fish Box, which is based in Dingle, received grant aid of €200,000 towards its investment under the Brexit Blue Economy Enterprise Development Scheme.

The Fish Box restaurant and takeaway is based in Upper Green Street, Dingle and it opened in 2018; the business employs around 35 people.

Advertisement

It’s using the investment to put a food truck on the road, introduce a fresh fish counter and to add solar panels as part of a drive to be more energy efficient.

With the current investment, the restaurant, which currently seats 20, is expanding to accommodate 100 customers indoors.

The investment will also see the addition of a fresh fish processing and sales area to include walk-in cold and freezer rooms and new signage.

Advertisement

Manager of the business Micheál Flannery says without the support of Bord Iascaigh Mhara and the Brexit Blue Economy Enterprise Development Scheme they would not have been able to have undertaken this significant investment. He believes this is going to put the business on the road to expansion, with local producers and fishermen benefitting, as well as their customers.

The Brexit Blue Economy Enterprise Development Scheme is recommended by the Seafood Taskforce established by Minister for Charlie McConalogue and is implemented by Bord Iascaigh Mhara (BIM); its funded by the European Union under the Brexit Adjustment Reserve.