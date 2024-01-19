Advertisement
News

Dingle business shortlisted for local business award

Jan 19, 2024 15:14 By radiokerrynews
Dingle business shortlisted for local business award
Share this article

A family run business in Dingle has been shortlisted for the Irish Times Business Awards.

The Fish Box is nominated in the local business category.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony next month.

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Free energy clinic in Tralee tomorrow
Advertisement
4,000-year-old burial tomb located in Ballyferriter
Killarney hotel to continue trading for its regulars and won’t house asylum seekers
Advertisement

Recommended

4,000-year-old burial tomb located in Ballyferriter
New owner of Park Hotel in Kenmare says government must introduce measures to support the hospitality industry
New operators of Kerry nursing homes say it’s undergoing changes to address non-compliance in HIQA reports
INMO general secretary doesn’t agree with new protocol at UHK
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus