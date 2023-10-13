Best of Kerry Awards 2023 winners announced

The Best of Kerry Awards 2023 ceremony took place last night at the Dúchas Comhaltas Centre, at the Kerry Sports Academy.

The awards were organised by Radio Kerry and supported by Lee Strand Milk.

In August, a call was made for people to nominate their favourite business or place in Kerry, For the Best of Kerry Awards.

Over 40,000 nominations were made by people from all over the county across 19 categories.

A Top 5 shortlist was selected in each category, with a public vote used to determine the winner – and last night the Best of Kerry 2023 Award winners were announced.

North County House won the B&B/GUESTHOUSE Award.

The BEST SANDWICH prize went to Kingdom Food and Wine.

North South Café & Bistro won the BEST BREAKFAST.

Nádúr Spa was crowned best SPA/BEAUTY SALON.

The BEST HAIRDRESSER/BARBER award went to Jason O’Gorman.

Parkgate picked up the award for BEST COFFEE.

The BEST PUB award went to Seán Ógs, Tralee.

The Fish Box won the BEST TAKEAWAY Award.

Rose of Tralee was voted Best FESTIVAL/CULTURAL EVENT.

BEST HOTEL Award was won by Ballygarry Estate Hotel & Spa.

Wild Water Adventures picked up the prize for Best TOURIST ATTRACTION/OUTDOOR EXPERIENCE.

BEST BAKERY award went to O’Mahony’s Bakery, Tralee.

Terrys Butchers won the BEST BUTCHER Award.

Gleneagle INEC Arena was voted Best ENTERTAINMENT VENUE.

Best LOCAL SHOP went to Kevin Barrys.

Pro Fitness scooped the Best GYM/FITNESS STUDIO Award.

Sandy Feet Farm was voted Best FAMILY BUSINESS.

Best CAFÉ Award was won by Maddens.

Best RESTAURANT went to Kate Browne’s Bar & Restaurant, Ardfert.

And, Ballygarry Estate Hotel & Spa won the Best of THE BEST OF KERRY Award, after receiving the most public votes across the entire awards.