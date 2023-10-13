Advertisement
News

Best of Kerry Awards 2023 winners announced

Oct 13, 2023 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Best of Kerry Awards 2023 winners announced
Share this article

The Best of Kerry Awards 2023 ceremony took place last night at the Dúchas Comhaltas Centre, at the Kerry Sports Academy.

The awards were organised by Radio Kerry and supported by Lee Strand Milk.

In August, a call was made for people to nominate their favourite business or place in Kerry, For the Best of Kerry Awards.

Advertisement

Over 40,000 nominations were made by people from all over the county across 19 categories.

A Top 5 shortlist was selected in each category, with a public vote used to determine the winner – and last night the Best of Kerry 2023 Award winners were announced.

North County House won the B&B/GUESTHOUSE Award.

Advertisement

The BEST SANDWICH prize went to Kingdom Food and Wine.

North South Café & Bistro won the BEST BREAKFAST.

Nádúr Spa was crowned best SPA/BEAUTY SALON.

Advertisement

The BEST HAIRDRESSER/BARBER award went to Jason O’Gorman.

Parkgate picked up the award for BEST COFFEE.

The BEST PUB award went to Seán Ógs, Tralee.

Advertisement

The Fish Box won the BEST TAKEAWAY Award.

Rose of Tralee was voted Best FESTIVAL/CULTURAL EVENT.

BEST HOTEL Award was won by Ballygarry Estate Hotel & Spa.

Advertisement

Wild Water Adventures picked up the prize for Best TOURIST ATTRACTION/OUTDOOR EXPERIENCE.

BEST BAKERY award went to O’Mahony’s Bakery, Tralee.

Terrys Butchers won the BEST BUTCHER Award.

Gleneagle INEC Arena was voted Best ENTERTAINMENT VENUE.

Best LOCAL SHOP went to Kevin Barrys.

Pro Fitness scooped the Best GYM/FITNESS STUDIO Award.

Sandy Feet Farm was voted Best FAMILY BUSINESS.

Best CAFÉ Award was won by Maddens.

Best RESTAURANT went to Kate Browne’s Bar & Restaurant, Ardfert.

And, Ballygarry Estate Hotel & Spa won the Best of THE BEST OF KERRY Award, after receiving the most public votes across the entire awards.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry retains spot on Global Destination Sustainability Index among growing competition
Advertisement
Three Kerry businesses honoured at longest-running independent hospitality awards
Shannon Airport awarded for customer experience
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry retains spot on Global Destination Sustainability Index among growing competition
Free electrical recycling event in Tralee
ESB advises of planned outages in South Kerry due to upgrade works
Tralee woman says pay parity needed for staff in community and voluntary sector organisations
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus