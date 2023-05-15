Kerry business among those to complete SuperValu’s Food Academy

A Kerry business was among those to complete the SuperValu’s Food Academy.

The programme helps small businesses through the journey from start up to getting their products on our shelves.

Tralee-based business, 41º, took part in the 2023 Food Academy programme.

The business was launched seven years ago with good health as the inspiration behind the business; their focus is on producing premium, plant-based products to fuel the body.

The company’s production takes place in Farmer’s Bridge where they create a range of savoury snacks, high power energy bites and decadent desserts.