Advertisement
News

Kerry business among those to complete SuperValu’s Food Academy

May 15, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Kerry business among those to complete SuperValu’s Food Academy Kerry business among those to complete SuperValu’s Food Academy
KCC local Enterprise Food Academy Lionel Leno
Share this article

A Kerry business was among those to complete the SuperValu’s Food Academy.

The programme helps small businesses through the journey from start up to getting their products on our shelves.

Tralee-based business, 41º, took part in the 2023 Food Academy programme.

Advertisement

The business was launched seven years ago with good health as the inspiration behind the business; their focus is on producing premium, plant-based products to fuel the body.

The company’s production takes place in Farmer’s Bridge where they create a range of savoury snacks, high power energy bites and decadent desserts.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus