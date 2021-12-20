Advertisement
Kerry Bus Éireann staff honoured at GEM Awards

Dec 20, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Bus Éireann staff honoured at GEM Awards
Bus Éireann’s Kerry team has been honoured at the 2021 annual GEM or Go the Extra Mile Awards.

The awards recognise excellent customer service, community impact, performance, and forward-thinking. Morgan O’Sullivan from Tuosist won the Supervisor of the Year Award for the Southern region, and John Savage from Tralee was awarded the Engineering Operative of the Year for the Southern region.

Bus Éireann’s Tralee depot also won Depot of the Year award for the Southern region. According to a recent KPMG report, Bus Éireann contributes €6 million to the Tralee economy, employing 80 people who live in Kerry and transporting 5,400 students on school busses.

