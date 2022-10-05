Kerry builder says concrete levy is coming at exact wrong time

A Kerry builder says the concrete levy is coming at the exact wrong time.

The Government announced a 10% concrete levy as part of Budget 2023; it’s set to come into effect from April.

Director with KPH Ltd Donald Lynch, who’s from Kenmare, says suppliers will put prices up as a result and says this will have to be passed onto customers as businesses won’t be able to absorb these costs.

He says this levy will lead to an increase in house prices and is estimating it’ll be €3,000 to €4,000 per house.

Mr Lynch says the industry has already been facing increased in costs increases over the past year: