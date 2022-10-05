Advertisement
News

Kerry builder says concrete levy is coming at exact wrong time

Oct 5, 2022 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Kerry builder says concrete levy is coming at exact wrong time Kerry builder says concrete levy is coming at exact wrong time
Share this article

A Kerry builder says the concrete levy is coming at the exact wrong time.

The Government announced a 10% concrete levy as part of Budget 2023; it’s set to come into effect from April.

Director with KPH Ltd Donald Lynch, who’s from Kenmare, says suppliers will put prices up as a result and says this will have to be passed onto customers as businesses won’t be able to absorb these costs.

Advertisement

He says this levy will lead to an increase in house prices and is estimating it’ll be €3,000 to €4,000 per house.

Mr Lynch says the industry has already been facing increased in costs increases over the past year:

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus