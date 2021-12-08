Advertisement
Kerry boil water notices may be in place until weekend

Dec 8, 2021 17:12 By radiokerrynews
Irish Water says it could be the weekend before boil water notices, which are in place for four Kerry water supplies, are lifted.

Almost 3,000 customers are affected by boil water notices for the Caragh Lake, Annascaul, Aughacasla and Dawros water supply schemes.

These notices were put in place due to power outages caused during Storm Barra.

Treatment plants rely on power to operate and not all have back-up generators; deluges of rain also resulted in poor quality water washing into plants.

Irish Water Operations Lead, Ian O'Mahony says it will take time to ensure water is properly disinfected:

