Kerry Blás na hÉireann award winners

Blás na hÉireann awards were won by many Kerry businesses.

The Irish Food Awards honour the best of food and drink in the country, and were announced in Dingle yesterday.

Quinlan's Kerry Fish, Cahersiveen won bronze, silver, and gold in the Seafood - Cold Smoked category.

Bronze - Organic Smoked Salmon

Silver - Organic Smoked Salmon infused with Dill Pollen

Gold - Quinlan's Superior Smoked Salmon

Quinlan's won gold for its Porcupine Breaded Scampi in the Seafood - Prepared Seafood category.

Quinlan's also won silver for Quinlan's Handmade Fish Cakes in the Seafood - Prepared Fish category.

Rustic Boowa, Tralee won Best in County Kerry, and won gold for its Long Proving Bread in the Craft Yeast Bread award.

Micilín Muc, Dingle took silver in Bacon - Rashers Smoked (Streaky) for Micilín Muc's Lightly Smoked Dry Cured Streaky Rashers.

In the Ready Meals and Prepared Foods (Hot) - Sausage Rolls category, silver was won by Emilie's Bakehouse of Glenbeigh for Emilie's Fennel and Scarmorze Sausage Roll.

Bronze went to James Whelan Butchers, which has an outlet at Tralee North Circular Road Dunnes, for its Italian Sausage Roll.

James Whelan Butchers was a Chef's Larder winner for its Pork Lard, and also won gold for its Handmade Pasta Sauce in the Savoury Sauces - Condiments and Pantry Savoury Sauces (Tomato Based) category.

O'Sullivan's Bakery, Killorglin won bronze for its Kerry Brack in the Traditional Irish Yeast (Barm) Brack award.

Tom Crean Brewery Kenmare took bronze in the Beers - Porters and Stouts category for its 6 Magpies Stout.

O’Donnell's Bakehouse, Killorglin won silver for its Lucy's Granola in the Breakfast Cereal Granola category.